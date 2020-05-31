President Trump to designate ‘ANTIFA’ as terrorist organization

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Donald Trump is designating ‘ANTIFA’ as a terrorist organization.

Trump made the announcement Sunday.

‘ANTIFA’ is short for Anti-Fascists and describes a broad militant movement whose political beliefs lean toward the left, but do not conform with the democratic party’s platform.

Trump’s move comes after violent protests erupted across the country over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are aware of outside groups behind some of the property destruction and violence.

They say those groups are using the cover of the legitmate protests in Minneapolis and other cities. It remains unclear if ‘ANTIFA’ is behind any of the recent violence.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.