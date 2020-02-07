‘Star Wars’ hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year

ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) — Disney will start taking reservations later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
It’s an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.
Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.
They’ll meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.
Then their stay will make them part of a ‘Star Wars’ narrative.
Disney announced the reservations plan Thursday.
The hotel isn’t scheduled to open until 2021.
