‘Star Wars’ hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year

ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) — Disney will start taking reservations later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

It’s an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.

They’ll meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.

Then their stay will make them part of a ‘Star Wars’ narrative.

Disney announced the reservations plan Thursday.

The hotel isn’t scheduled to open until 2021.

