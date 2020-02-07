‘Star Wars’ hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows, from left, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn in a scene from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) — Disney will start taking reservations later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

It’s an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship.



They’ll meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.

Then their stay will make them part of a ‘Star Wars’ narrative.

Disney announced the reservations plan Thursday.

The hotel isn’t scheduled to open until 2021.

