Texas soldier killed in vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Defense has confirmed a soldier from Texas has died in Afghanistan.

According to the DOD, 21-year-old Army Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria was killed in a vehicle rollover accident Friday while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Farah, Afghanistan.

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is part of a NATO-led mission to fight against militants in Afghanistan.

Spc. Ibarria, who was from San Antonio, was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York. He served as an Infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

According to the 10th Mountain Division, Ibarria joined the Army in August of 2017 and was on his first deployment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria, he will be severely missed from our formations,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division.

Spc. Ibarria had a number of awards and decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The vehicle rollover accident that killed Ibarria is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

