Uber Eats waives delivery fees for local restaurants during outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) – With a lot more people staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Uber Eats is helping local restaurants stay in business by waiving delivery fees across the U.S. and Canada.

“We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns — both in-app and via email — to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app,” the online food ordering platform said in its release.

The company is also enabling restaurants to pay it daily instead of the current weekly billing cycle.

Uber Eats said it’s also stepping up its contactless deliveries, allowing customers to have food delivered on their doorstep.

The company said it’s also pledging more than 300,000 free meal to first responders and health care personnel in the U.S. and Canada.

The announcement comes after California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced the closure of most restaurants and entertainment venues amid the outbreak.

The CDC is also recommending gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next 8 weeks.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

