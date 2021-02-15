Washington man back in jail for carjacking 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after release

SPOKANE, Wa. (WTVO) — A Washington man was put back behind bars after he reportedly carjacked a 16-year-old girl only 20 minutes after he was released from prison.

According to ABC News, 31-year-old Marcus Goodman approached the girl near the Browne’s Addition neighborhood and indicated that he had a gun before demanding her car and driving off around 10:08 p.m on Saturday.

A police sergeant identified the car and suspect a few hours later around 1:00 a.m.

“As officers investigated Goodman’s activity they became aware Goodman had been released from jail on an unrelated felony charge at 10:08PM. The investigation showed in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles from jail to the incident location in Browne’s Addition and robbed the juvenile victim,” the Spokane Police Department said in their press release.

Already a convicted felon, Goodman was booked back into Spokane County Jail for a felony charge of robbery in the second degree.