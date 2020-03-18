Wisconsin child care centers may not operate with more than 10 staff, 50 kids present

MADISON, Wis. (WITI) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, March 18 directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to restrict the size of all child care settings, ordering that centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time, and more than 50 children present at a time.

The restriction in size goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, to give child care providers and families time to make plans for care moving forward, according to a news release from Gov. Evers’ office. The closure will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Executive Order #72.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide health care and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

The release noted providers being asked to prioritize families of health care and essential service providers, using good faith to determine who those families are. Those using care who can keep their children at home were asked to do so.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) and DHS updated guidance for providers to implement this emergency order, available here.

“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Gov. Evers continued. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact. I also want to recognize the child care providers around the state who are stepping up to support our communities– we appreciate your service during this challenging time.”

Additionally, the release said the administration was working with health care providers, child care providers, and the National Guard to explore options to serve health care workers through on-site care. It is important that these facilities are able to provide the same level of care and health precautions for staff and children.

People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house);

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your face; and

Staying home when sick.

