‘You have a spot. Take your shot:’ NASCAR legend Richard Petty receives, promotes COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty recently received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and all-time leader in premier series race wins with 200, Petty was vaccinated at a drive-through vaccination center located near his hometown of Level Cross, N.C.

In a public service announcement released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Petty, 83, gave his reasons for getting a vaccine shot and urged others to do the same.

“I talked to my doctor, and he highly recommended that I go ahead and get a shot,” Petty said. “It doesn’t only help me; it helps my family and all of the people I associate with. You are not only helping yourself; you are helping your neighbors.”

To date, more than 1.2 million North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

“I might have been a little bit hesitant to begin with, but after looking at all of the statistics — I don’t see anything after you take the shot,” Petty said. “Everyone seems to get along with it pretty good.”

“You have a spot. Take your shot.”