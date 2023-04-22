(KTVX) – In honor of National Park Week, entrance fees are waived to all U.S. national parks on the first day of festivities.

The nine-day celebration kicks off April 22 and lasts through April 30, so visitors who can’t make it out on the first day can still take part in online and in-person events.

Among them, staffers with the National Park Service are asking participants to share their “park story” on social media. NPS recommends telling the story about any special connections participants have with national parks using the hashtag #MyParkStory. To read what others are saying, you can follow the National Park Service on social media, or subscribe to the hashtag #YourParkStory.

To help get the inspiration flowing, the NPS has created a theme for each day of National Park Week that participants should consider writing about.

Saturday, April 22: The theme is connection.

Sunday, April 23: The theme is discovery.

Monday, April 24: The theme is accomplishment.

Tuesday, April 25: The theme is tradition.

Wednesday, April 26: The theme is gratitude.

Thursday, April 27: The theme is ingenuity.

Friday, April 28: The theme is inspiration.

Saturday, April 29: The theme is fun.

Sunday, April 30: The theme is love.

Other events include: ParkRx Day (April 22) celebrating “the healing power of parks,” wherein visitors are encouraged participate in self- or ranger-led activities to help start healthy habits; a virtual event (April 25) celebrating young conservation leaders on Zoom; and Junior Ranger Day (April 29), which offers activities for younger visitors at certain parks.

To learn more and find a participating park near you, visit the NPS’ website for an interactive map of the U.S. and information on national parks in each state.