ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford.

Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today.

Because Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day, Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the Stateline’s Italian eateries that are dedicated to serving all of your favorite dishes.

We aren’t ranking them. That’s your job. Let us know which one is the best.

Nunzio’s Restaurant

Nunzio’s has been a Rockford-area go-to for Italian food since 1981. The Loves Park restaurant is 5800 N. Second St. The restaurant features an array of pastas like linguine, raviolo, tortellini, and more.

Lino’s

Pizza and pasta highlight the menu at Lino’s, 5611 E. State St., Rockford. The restaurant is celebrating 50 years in business. Pasta dishes that helped them achieve that milestone include baked lasagna, ravioli, spaghetti, and its signature Fettuccine with Alfredo Sauce.

Giuseppi’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

A hidden gem on Rockford’s northwest side, family owned Giuseppi’s is at 950 Halsted Road. Pasta dishes include gnocchi, spaghetti, manicotti, and lasagna.

Sam’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Founded by Italian immigrants who opened their first restaurant in 1974, Sam’s is one of Rockford’s most popular spots for pizza, salad and pasta. Address: 6075 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford.

Franchesco’s Ristorante

Established in 1986, the Franchesco’s menu features a handful of speciality pasta dishes—tortellini, mushroom pasta, lasagna, and linguine. The main restaurant is a at 7128 Spring Creek Road, Rockford. The Franchesco’s franchise also include Fresco’s and Benny’s.

Joe’s Casa di Amici

At 200 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Joe’s is the latest venture from former Maria’s owner Joe Cason. The menu includes a number of steaks, salads, and pasta. Open Wednesday-Saturday.

Schiro’s Restaurant & Lounge

On Rockford’s far-west side, Schiro’s features nine pasta dishes, including ravioli, mostaccioli, and spaghetti. Address: 1201 N. Springfield Ave., Rockford.

Capri Restaurant

Capri opened in 1963, and is one of Rockford’s best-known Italian restaurants. There are more than 15 pasta dishes on the menu, including lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccine, shells, and ravioli. Capri is at 313 E. State St., Rockford.

Deli Italia

Deli Italia serves a variety of made-from-scratch pasta dishes at 3004 North Main St., Rockford. Dishes include tortellini, lasagna, and ravioli. They also offer catering.

Cucina Di Rosa

Cucina Di Rossa offers an array of specialty pasta dishes made with spaghetti, mostaccioli, linguine, and more. The restaurant is at 1620 N. Bell School Road, Rockford.

Salamone’s North

There are nearly 20 speciality pasta dishes on Salamone’s dine-in menu, including Fettuccine Siciliano, Seafood Portofino, Frutti Di Mare, and homemade lasagna. Address: 2583 N. Mulford Road, Rockford.

Salamone’s Cherry Valley

The Salamone’s Cherry Valley offers an extensive selection of specialty and classic pasta meals such as spaghetti, penne, meat lasagna, gnocchi, and more. The restaurant is at 103 S. Cherry St., Cherry Valley.

John’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

John’s is also one of Rockford’s best-known spots for Italian food. At 2914 11th St., John’s is known for its pizza, but the restaurant’s pasta selection includes nearly a dozen dishes.

Did we we miss any? Which restaurant is the best place for Italian pasta in Rockford? Let us know.