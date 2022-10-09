DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — October is National Raptor Month, and a local wildlife rehabilitation center is showcasing the birds of prey that live at the facility.

There are 34 raptors currently living at “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center in Durand, including owls, hawks, falcons, and several eagles.

Some the birds are wounded and will be released back into the wild when they heal. Others are residents of the facility because their injuries left them unable to survive on their own.

One of the resident raptors is “Frosty,” a female bald eagle who was seriously hurt after being caught in a coyote trap.

“She had frostbite and circulation problems,” said Director Karen Herdklotz. “She was in rehab for almost a year to make sure everything would be OK. Due to certain injuries, she’s not able to be released.”

Today, Frosty is one of several educational birds that visit schools and is featured during “Hoo” Haven tours and special events.

Herdklotz founded “Hoo” Haven in 2000 with her husband, Steve, after they received a visually impaired owl. They nursed the bird back to health, and it became the organization’s namesake and first educational bird.

When an injured animal arrives at the facility, it is seen first by Herdklotz, a registered nurse who administers IVs, antibiotics, and other emergency treatment. Once the animal is stable, she calls the proper veterinarian.

“Some vets work with swans, some with hawks and owls,” Herdklotz said. “Everyone has their specialty.”

Though “Hoo” Haven is known as a birds of prey facility, there’s been a vast assortment of other animals that have lived on the property over the years. The center has cared for deer, swans, foxes, coyotes, pelicans, even a turtle. They are currently also housing chickens, seagulls, and an injured turkey they promise to keep until after Thanksgiving.

Most of the animals brought to the facility have been hit by cars, Herdklotz said.

According to the National Day Calendar, observing National Raptor Month is simple. All it takes is to use the hashtag #RaptorMonth on social media and learn more about the birds by reading and checking out places like “Hoo” Haven.

Raptors include condors, eagles, falcons, hawks, kestrels, kites, owls, and vultures.

Upcoming events at “Hoo” Haven include its annual Open House on Nov. 6. There will be live music, a chili cook-off, and a chance to see several birds of prey up close. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The Holiday Stroll is from noon to 2 p.m., Dec. 11.

“Hoo” Haven operates solely on grants and donations. The facility is at 10823 Cleveland Road, Durand.