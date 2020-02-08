National ‘Wear Red Day’ raises awareness for women heart disease

(WTVO) — You may have noticed many women wearing red today. That is because February 7th marks “National Wear Red Day.”

The annual campaign is meant to spread awareness for heart disease in women. Heart disease is the number one killer of women and claims nearly half a million lives of women each year.

The Eyewitness News morning crew shows off their red

Women typically have different symptoms than men. Retired OSF HealthCare nurse, Toni Piller, explains how important it is to be aware of the symptoms.

“When women would come in and say, ‘I just have this vague pain, I’ve got jaw pain,’ they’d say, ‘I just feel really silly being here,’ I would always try to say, ‘Never feel silly for going to the emergency room or your doctor because you are the one who knows your body, and it’s a matter of life and death sometimes,” Piller said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

