News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Program paves pathway for future Rockford teachers
Video
Top Stories
Black History Month celebrated through performance at local school
Video
Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff
Video
Former State Representative still making impact in retirement
Video
Pritzker to hike spending with $40.7M budget plan, dependent on graduated income tax
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
IceHogs to pay tribute to a previous Stateline hockey team on Jersey Auction Night
Video
Top Stories
NIU announces plans for improvements to its baseball facilities
Top Stories
Dosunmu returns, leads Illini to upset win at Penn State
IceHogs come up short against the Griffins
Amboy defeats Galena setting up a rematch with Eastland
Video
Evans and NIC-10 champion Auburn roll in their postseason opener
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
National
Utah man found in freezer exonerated wife of death with note
California governor seeks to expand involuntary treatment
APD: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 after attempted home invasion
Video
Mormon-owned BYU eases rules on ‘homosexual behavior’
14-year-olds plead not guilty in NYC college student’s death
More National Headlines
Settlement approved in discrimination suit against Motel 6
US judge sides with migrants in case against Border Patrol
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
Video
‘Officer of the Month’ on desk duty after viral video
Plaintiffs’ attorneys take aim at Boy Scouts’ `dark history’
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
Texas man found guilty of killing officer, other man
How did ex-con get away with living in his daughter’s dorm?
Texas man arrested after allegedly stabbing 5-year-old girl at McDonald’s Playland
Jurors promised trial of their lives in Durst murder case
Trending Stories
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
DCFS investigating after Illinois 4-year-old was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest
Rockford woman charged with sexual abuse of 2 children
Video
Rockford PD releases sketch of serial rape suspect, stress self-defense
Video
Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff
Video
Rockford police release video of suspect in November strong armed robbery
Video
UPDATE: FOUND: Police searching for ‘endangered’ missing Loves Park man
Rockford neighborhood targeted by serial rapist adding more security
Video