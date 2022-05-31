NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVO) — An elderly woman has died and two other people were shot outside a high school graduation in New Orleans.

According to WGNO, the shooting took place after a fight between two women as the Morris Jeff Community School graduation was dismissed from the Xavier Convocation Center.

Two male victims were injured and were hospitalized; the third victim died.

Three people have been detained by police for questioning, New Orleans Police Department officials said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The graduation began at 10 a.m. ET and the shooting was reported around noon.