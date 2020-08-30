1 dead, 5 injured after diners shot outside at pancake restaurant near Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — One diner was killed and five others were shot as they sat outside at a Morgan Park pancake house Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1:45 p.m., Chicago police and fire responded to Lumes Pancake House, near 116th and Western, on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire said six people were shot as they ate outside under a tent. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to various hospitals.

Three adults were transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital and two adults were transported to Little Company of Mary in good and fair condition.

Six people have been shot – one fatal at a restaurant at 116th & Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating. Anonymous tips @CPDTIP..COM #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/QfPkEncpLf — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 30, 2020

There is no word at this time if any suspects are in custody. If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.