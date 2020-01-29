1 -year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents’ gun struggle

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old boy whose father claimed had been shot in the head by a gunman outside their Chicago home was actually struck by a bullet as his parents struggled over a gun.
The shooting happened Monday night. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the child is listed in serious but stable condition.
The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby. Guglielmi says investigators determined Tuesday that the parents had been struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged.
The parents are in custody but haven’t been charged.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Poplar Grove man has worked on last 3 Super Bowl halftime shows
- Rock County Jail pairs ‘unadoptable’ dogs and inmates
- Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
- PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!