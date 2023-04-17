ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents who own an electric or plug-in hybrid could be eligible for a tax credit.

However, just 10 vehicles qualify for a credit of $7,500 due to current rules. More than 60 electric or plug-in cars will not qualify at all.

GM has five models that qualify, including the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup, Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV as well as the upcoming Chevy Equinox small SUV.

Tesla’s Model 3 Performance model, Model Y, Chrysler Pacific, Ford F-150 Lightning pickup and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Plug-in hybrids also qualify.

New rules about battery parts and minerals from other countries put limits on the credits.