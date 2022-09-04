CANADA (WTVO) — At least 10 people are dead and 15 others hospitalized after a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan, according to police.

The stabbings occurred in 13 different locations throughout the Village of Weldon and James Smith Cree Nation, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police through CBS News. Police are reportedly looking for 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson in connection with the attacks.

Rhonda Blackmore, assisstant commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said that some of the victims might have been target by the suspects while others appear to have been attacked randomly. She does not any idea what the motive might be for the attacks.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said.

The attacks came as hundreds poured into the area for a sold out Labor Day game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Regina Police said that it was working with Mounties and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

The two suspect remain at large.