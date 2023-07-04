(WTVO) — Ten people lost their lives in three separate mass shootings across the country before the Fourth of July.

Three people were killed, with eight more wounded, in a mas shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, according to Reuters. It happened following a local festival to mark Independence Day.

Another shooting happened in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening, leaving five people dead and two wounded after a 40-year-old man clad in body armor opened fire on strangers with an AR-15. Of the wounded, a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both shot in the leg.

The ages of the dead ranged from 15- to 59-years-old.

Two people were shot dead and 28 were injured after gunfire erupted at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday. About half of the injured were children.

President Joe Biden renewed calls to tighten gun laws in a statement on Tuesday, condemning the violence.

“Our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings,” Biden said. “Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence.”

Biden mentioned Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in his statement, saying that they “have fought tirelessly to turn the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.”

“This past January, they succeeded in banning assault weapons – like the one used in Highland Park – as well as high-capacity magazines across Illinois,” Biden added.

In addition, Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms.”