10-month-old critically injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An infant was struck in the temple by a bullet while traveling in the back seat of a car on I-94 Monday morning, according to police.

The Illinois State Police says the driver was headed northbound on I-94 and 105th street when the driver heard a gunshot around 11:15 a.m.

The 10-month-old infant was taken to Roseland Hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 14 children have died from gun violence in the city since June 20th.

