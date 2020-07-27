10-month-old critically injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An infant was struck in the temple by a bullet while traveling in the back seat of a car on I-94 Monday morning, according to police.
The Illinois State Police says the driver was headed northbound on I-94 and 105th street when the driver heard a gunshot around 11:15 a.m.
The 10-month-old infant was taken to Roseland Hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 14 children have died from gun violence in the city since June 20th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
- First presidential debate to take place in Cleveland
- 57-year-old Rockford man injured in hit and run
- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacts after police abolitionist group takes protest to his home
- Police arrest Rockford man walking in street, yelling, with weapon
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!