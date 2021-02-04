10-year-old boy cleans snow off hospital workers’ cars to say thank you

WESTERLY, R.I. (WTVO) — 10-year-old Christian Stone helped his mother clean snow off cars in a Rhode Island hospital parking lot during a snowstorm Monday, so essential workers could get home faster.

According to WJAR, a family friend, Abbey Meeker, said he wanted to do something to help nurses the last time it snowed, and the two of them headed out on Monday to clean the cars.

“I was thinking they’ve been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic, and I figured why don’t we help them, you know?” said Stone. “All day, every day the nurses here, they deal with the pandemic like COVID and they want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them.”

“We came here around 2 o’clock, we cleaned off the first shift cars and the nurses came out. They thanked us,” said Meeker. “Honestly, we’ve probably done at least 80 cars. We did 20 there, 30 here, another 20 before we called it quits.”

“I hate the snow but being out here with him because this is what he’s passionate about. I did it because he wanted to do it,” she added. “It’s a good feeling.”

Meeker said some of the staff offered to pay for their services, but they refused to accept.

“We just said, ‘We’re doing this for you guys cause, you’re here for us’,” she said.

“We want them to be able go home and see their family after a long day of work,” Stone said.