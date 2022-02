BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are reporting a major crash.

The Normal Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that 1-39 was closed at El Paso.

Video and photos courtesy of Chad Gubitz

The Illinois State Police are on scene at the “mass collision” on I-39, near mile marker 14. The crash is reported to be several hundred yards long and involves about 100 vehicles.

WARNING: CONTAINS PROFANITY. (Credit: David Trosser via ABC)

An Illinois State Patrol squad car has been struck on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.