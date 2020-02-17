11 children among 26 shot in Chicago over the weekend

CHICAGO (WGN) — Eleven children were shot and wounded across Chicago over the weekend.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 11 kids were among 26 people shot in the city, including three fatalities.

The latest child victim was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in Logan Square early Monday morning. Police said the teen was walking with a 19-year-old male in the 2900 block of North Harding Avenue, when three males approached in a SUV and asked the pair if they wanted to buy drugs. They refused, and someone inside the SUV fired shots — hitting the girl in the foot. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

On Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by on the 5000 block of West 63rd Street in the Clearing neighborhood. Police said the 17-year-old was in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him, and someone inside opened fire. The teen was struck in the face, and drove himself to Christ Medical Center. He is listed in fair condition.

In another shooting on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the 900 block of West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 3:14 a.m. Police said he was shot in the leg by someone driving-by in a black sedan. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police said at least three children were injured in accidental shootings between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, a boy playing with a gun accidentally shot an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said the boy was hit in the shoulder and hand and the girl was grazed on her arm. They were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

In another shooting on Friday, a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother in the Lawndale neighborhood. The boy was shot in the neck, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In another incident Friday, six people — including three teenagers — were shot during a gathering inside an apartment in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back, shoulder and lower backside, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and foot. Both teens were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. Another 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital.

The Sun-Times reports Chicago Fire Department officials said all three teens were in serious-to-critical condition.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment building near 24th Street and Troy Street in Little Village. Police said a 15-year-old boy was handling the gun when it went off, and hit the girl in the cheek. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and the boy was taken into custody, according to police. The boy was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm as well as unlawful use of a weapon by someone under the age of 18, police said.

