9 middle school students hospitalized after eating marijuana-infused candy

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) — Marijuana edibles sent nine middle school students to the hospital in Denver, Colorado.

The situation has dumfounded parents in the area

The school district says 11 students here consumed edibles, marijuana-infused candy.

9 students were put on ambulances to hospitals after vomiting and dizziness.

2 were well enough to be released to their parents.

Experts say that, while youth use remains flat, for children who do use marijuana, surveys show more are turning to edibles.

Henny Lasley heads Smart Colorado, an advocacy group for children following legalization in Colorado.

“When you take high THC marijuana concentrated oil and you combine that with candy, you’re asking for trouble,” Lasley said. ‘It’s important that kids know that not everyone is using marijuana also. Because, oftentimes children think everyone’s doing it so I should too.’

Following school, parents here were required to pick up their children.

The school concerned of delayed reactions for students who may have consumed THC but did not admit it.

