11-year-old boy charged with carjacking two women at gunpoint in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An 11-year-old boy has been charged with holding up two women at gunpoint and stealing their vehicle last November.

According to WGN, police said the boy approached the two women, ages 36 and 53, in the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue on November 19th, 2021.

The boy was also seen in another stolen vehicle on November 13th.

Police said the boy was arrested Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Honore Street.

He has been charged with Aggravated Hijacking with a Weapon and Criminal Trespass to Property.