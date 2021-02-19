11-year-old boy dies in unheated Texas mobile home, family suspects hypothermia

CONROE, Texas (KETK) — An 11-year-old boy has died after sleeping two nights in an unheated mobile home in Southeast Texas.

In an interview with Spanish television network Univision, the mother says she found her son, Cristian Pavon, dead in his bed Tuesday morning after spending the night without electricity.

“We were outside, we took photos, everything was fine. We were playing at night. I never imagined this would happen.” MARIA PINEDA, CRISTIAN’S MOTHER TOLD UNIVISION

The family says the temperature inside the mobile home got down to 12 degrees overnight Monday. Despite several layers of bedsheets, the cold proved to be too much for their son.

The family is now waiting for autopsy results.

Pavon had recently immigrated to Texas from Honduras so he could be reunited with his family.