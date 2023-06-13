(WTVO) — An 11-year-old girl died on a flight from Istanbul to New York on Sunday.

Turkish Airlines said in a statement to USA Today that the flight was diverted to Budapest when the child felt ill. A doctor on the flight attempted to save the child before the plane landed.

“As a doctor among our passengers attended the situation and performed heart massage, our cockpit crew made an emergency landing in Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport,” Turkish Airlines said.

Budapest airport medical staff boarded the plane after it landed to treat the child. They said that she was “losing consciousness on board.”

“Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately her life could not be saved,” the airport said.

The airline offered their condolences to the family and loved ones of the girl, who had members of her family on the plane with her.