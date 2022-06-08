An 11-year-old student who survived the Uvalde school shooting recounted her experience in a video message played before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, June 8.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, said she covered herself in her friend’s blood and pretended to be dead when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in the school and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

Cerrillo said the shooter “shot my teacher and told my teacher ‘goodnight’ … He shot my friend that was next to me … I grabbed her blood and I put it all over me.”

Cerrillo’s father addressed the committee after his daughter’s video concluded.

“I come because I could have lost my little girl,” he said. “Something needs to really change.”

The mother of a 20-year-old wounded at the Buffalo supermarket shooting also spoke before Congress, as did the parents of a 10-year-old girl killed at Robb Elementary.

CSPAN via Storyful