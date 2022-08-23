(WTVO) — Dinosaur tracks made 113 million years ago were recently uncovered after severe drought conditions dried up a river in Texas.

The tracks were found in the Puxley River at Dinosaur Valley State Park, the park said Monday.

“Most tracks that have recently been uncovered and discovered at different parts of the river in the park belong to Acrocanthosaurus. This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet tall and (weigh) close to seven tons,” park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia told CNN.

Normally, the tracks would have been underwater and filled with sediment, Garcia continued.

The park is home to many dinosaur footprints, mostly sauropods, and theropods. Sauropods were a species of dinosaur with large, elephant-like feet, while theropods included dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex and veliciraptors, which had three toed feet.

The tracks are thought to have been left in the mid-Cretaceous Era.