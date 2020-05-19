12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after shooting

GARY, Ind. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Indiana on Saturday, and his family says his twin brother cradled him in his arms on the way to the hospital.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was sitting in the backseat with his twin brother Darius while visiting a relative when someone fired shots at the car around 9:30 p.m, WGN reported.

The family said Darius tried to save Demetrius by putting pressure on the gunshot wound, and he held his twin brother all the way to the hospital, where he died.

His family members gathered on Monday to ask the community for help in finding his killer.

“I can’t hold my baby anymore please turn yourself in,” said his mother, Catherine Brown.

“He’s the funniest dude I ever know, picked everybody up, made them laugh,” Darius said.

“I was a victim of gun violence myself. The first time I got shot I was 12 years old. Makes me more determined to find out who did this to him,” Demetrius’ stepfather Lenearl Lightfoot said.

WGN-TV reported there is a $2,000 reward to anyone who provides information on the person who shot Demetrius. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-U-TELL-US (1-800-883-5587).

