12-year-old boy shoots and kills home intruder who threatened his mother at gunpoint

CLINTON, La. (WTVO) – One man is dead and two other suspects have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy shot and killed an armed burglar in his home on June 30.

According to WBRZ, the East Feliciana Sherriff’s Office in Louisiana says Brad LeBlanc, 32, broke into the boy’s home on Winchester Lane around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said LeBlanc forced the boy’s mother into the home at gunpoint, struggling inside before the boy got a hunting rifle and fatally shot LeBlanc.

Two other suspects are in jail following the home invasion. Jonathan Barker was booked for second-degree murder, principal to aggravated battery and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Jennifer Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Officials said the 12-year-old is not expected to face charges at this time.