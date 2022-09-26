WEATHERFORD, Texas (WTVO) — A 12-year-old Texas girl shot herself and her father in a murder pact with another girl to kill their families and pets, according to police.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at a residence around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st and found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head.

Her 38-year-old father was found inside the house with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said the girl apparently shot her father, ran from the scene, and then shot herself.

Authorities said the investigation revealed the girl and another girl, from Lufkin, Texas, had planned for weeks to kill their families and pets, but the second girl did not go through with the plan.

The pair had planned for the Weatherford girl to drive to Lufkin, 230 miles away, pick up the 2nd girl, and run away together to Georgia, police said.

Police have charged the 2nd girl with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

Both the girl and her father were taken to a hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

In a statement, arker County Sheriff Russ Authier said “due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited.”