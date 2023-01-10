TULSA, Okla. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested for reportedly stabbing her 9-year-old brother to death in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Riverside Division, the death occurred Friday night in the 1000 block of 64th Place South around 11:43 p.m.

“Officers learned the children’s parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother,” the Tulsa Police Department said. “The 9-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 2:30 a.m.”

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said, “All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem. The question is, how does society address a child killing another child?”

The girl was taken into custody, but no charges have yet been filed. In Oklahoma, the law says a child under 13 cannot be prosecuted as an adult for murder.