WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy fought to free himself from the jaws of an attacking alligator and then dialed 911 himself to call for help.

According to ABC News, Gabriel Klimis and his friends were walking along a creek on Tuesday after swimming when an alligator attacked him.

“I just felt something like tug on to me, and wrap its jaw around me and gain grip of me,” he said.

The quick-thinking teen was able to grab a stick on the shore to keep from being dragged away.

“He kept pulling, so then I just tried to hit him and then he let go and then I ran up as fast as I could,” Gabriel told FOX News.

The alligator backed off and Gabriel was able to escape, with an injury to his hip.

His brother, Judah, said, “He got up and we saw that he had a gator bite, and everyone was in shock. I was freaking out, and I was crying.”

Gabriel called 911 and told the dispatcher

“Yeah, I can walk. I just got bit by a gator. It just stings a bit but I’m good,” adding he wasn’t “bleeding too bad, but my skin’s like open pretty good.”

“I just broke down crying on my lunch hour,” said Allison, Gabriel’s mother. “When, also, I saw the pictures of the size of the gator that tried to get my son. And, I knew it was an absolute miracle of God that he’s alive.”