CANTON, Ga. (WTVO) — Police said they rescued a 13-year-old girl, who they said was the victim of human trafficking, during a traffic stop.

The Canton Police Department said officers pulled over a stolen Dodge Caravan around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, along North Street near Railroad Street.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel and could not provide a driver’s license or identification when asked, according to police.

The van, reported stolen out of North Carolina, was found to contain 13 THC vape cartridges, 3 vape pens, a THC Nerds Rope, and “a large amount of lingerie,” police said.

Police said detectives were called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the incident and determined the 13-year-old passenger was the victim of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Labor or Sexual Servitude, Kidnapping, Giving False ID, Theft, Unlawful Use of a Wireless Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The victim was later reunited with her family, police said.