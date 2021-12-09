14-year-old carjacks, sexually assaults 87-year-old Wisconsin woman

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen has been accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint.

According to WTMJ, the assault happened on Tuesday, November 30th when the teen allegedly used a knife to steal the victim’s car, forced her inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The victim met with police at the Waukesha Public Library to report the crime.

Shortly thereafter, police spotted the vehicle and began chasing the suspect, who was eventually taken into custody.

The District Attorney’s Office has yet to determine if the case will be referred to adult court, police said.

WTMJ also reported that Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson released a statement revealing that the teen suspect is a member of his extended family.

“This afternoon, I learned of an incident that occurred in Waukesha County on November 30 where a member of my extended family is accused of a horrific crime. I am saddened and troubled by this news,” Johnson said. “First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family. No one should ever have to deal with what she is going through. I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery. If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions. No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned.”