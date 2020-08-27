14-year-old killed when tree falls on home in Louisiana during Hurricane Laura

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Governor Edwards is reporting that the first person has died during Hurricane Laura.

A tree fell on a home and killed a 14-year-old girl from Leesville, according to Governor Edwards.

Now that daylight has arrived in Lake Charles, witnesses are showing some of the damage from Hurricane Laura.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories