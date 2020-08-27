BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Governor Edwards is reporting that the first person has died during Hurricane Laura.
A tree fell on a home and killed a 14-year-old girl from Leesville, according to Governor Edwards.
Now that daylight has arrived in Lake Charles, witnesses are showing some of the damage from Hurricane Laura.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Murder suspect commits suicide in Minneapolis, sparks civil unrest
- 14-year-old killed when tree falls on home in Louisiana during Hurricane Laura
- Packers postpone Thursday morning practice after Brewers, Bucks boycott games
- More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!