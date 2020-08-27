14-year-old killed when tree falls on home in Louisiana during Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Governor Edwards is reporting that the first person has died during Hurricane Laura.

A tree fell on a home and killed a 14-year-old girl from Leesville, according to Governor Edwards.

.@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities. — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) August 27, 2020

Now that daylight has arrived in Lake Charles, witnesses are showing some of the damage from Hurricane Laura.

