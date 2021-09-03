15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19.

According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.

“It’s a tremendous loss. The number of lives that he impacted are countless. So many young men had the benefit of him intervening in their lives and pointing them in the right direction,” said Marcus Bright, with 5000 Role Models of Excellence, with whom Coleman served as a mentor.

It was Tuesday, August 31st, when Coleman lost his battle against COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and son.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson says the identities of the other educators haven’t been released because the district doesn’t release the cause of death for employees or students.

Miami-Dade Public School released a statement saying, “The loss of any of our employees is one that is always profoundly felt as every member of this organization is considered a part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools family. We extend our hearts and prayers to the loved ones of those whose lives have recently been lost.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has dismissed the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks. In particular, he contends that masks are less essential for young people and carry some risks of their own for children.

DeSantis and state education officials have threatened to impose financial penalties on school boards that adopt a mask requirement without a provision allowing parents to opt out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.