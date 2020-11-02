15-year-old girl shot after parents mistake her for intruder, Alabama deputies say

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot by her step-father who thought she was an intruder breaking into their home Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Debbie Drive in Clay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the child was dropped off at the residence early Sunday morning. The parents heard the garage door open and her step-father grabbed a firearm and went to investigate. After the step-father encountered the 15-year-old, he accidentally shot her in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital for treatment. JCSO is currently investigating the incident.

