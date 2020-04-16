17 bodies found in virus-ravaged New Jersey nursing home after anonymous tip

AMBER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) — Police say a tip about a corpse in a shed led officers to 17 bodies in a nursing home morgue Monday.

Andover Sub-Acute and Rehab Center Two is one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes.

Officers didn’t find a body in the shed, but while they were there, employees asked them for help with bodies in the morgue – which the New York Times reports is only meant to hold four bodies.

The police chief said the facility was overwhelmed and short-staffed.

It’s not clear if the deaths were a result of the coronavirus, but NBC reports 68 people have died inside the senior facility, 26 of whom had tested positive for the virus.

Police didn’t identify the victims.

Authorities transferred 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at a hospital, four remained on site.

