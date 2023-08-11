(WTVO) — Caleb White, a 17-year-old basketball standout from Alabama, died Thursday after he collapsed during an on-court workout at his high school, according to TMZ.

White was reportedly working out with his team at Pinson High School when he became ill at 1:12 p.m. and collapsed shortly after.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just over an hour after his collapse, according to Al.com.

“I unfortunately have some very sad news to report tonight. One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today,” said Pinson High School Principal Michael Turner in a statement following White’s death.

“Life saving efforts were immediately started and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.”

The 17-year-old was a basketball standout, ranking as high as the 43rd best point guard prospect in the country, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings; as well as earning first-team all-state honors as a junior.

An autopsy is reportedly being performed on Friday to ascertain the cause of White’s death.

This is the second time in under a month a young basketball star has collapsed during an on court workout.

Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California on July 24.

Medical personnel were able to stabilize James, who was discharged from the hospital a few days later.