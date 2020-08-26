17-year-old suspect charged with murder after 2 deaths in Kenosha shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was charged with first degree murder after allegedly killing two people and injuring another during unrest on the streets of Kenosha Tuesday night.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rittenhouse was seen holding a rifle and shooting several people who were chasing him down the street in a video shared online.

Rittenhouse was reportedly arrested in Antioch on Wednesday.

Tuesday marked the third night of racially charged unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Cellphone footage of police shooting Blake as he reached into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.

According to Yahoo News, heavily armed vigilantes arrived in Kenosha on Tuesday and formed a line outside of several businesses.

In several videos seen online, a person with a long gun is seen running down a street when he appears to trip, at which point demonstrators run up toward him and he is seen firing several shots at them.

He then gets up and makes his way toward police vehicles up the street.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest. The third person was treated for non-life threatening wounds at a local hospital.

Anti-police protesters had earlier set off fireworks and threw bottles at the county courthouse, and police fired off tear gas to disperse the crowd.

