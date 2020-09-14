19 families buy 100 acres to make ‘safe haven’ for black people

GEORGIA (WTVO) — Nineteen black families have purchased 100 undeveloped acres with the intention to turn it into a city called “Freedom, Georgia” which promises to be a safe haven for black people.

CNN reports that the land, just East of Macon in Wilkinson County, was bought in August by a group lead by real estate agent Ashley Scott and entrepreneur Renee Walters.

“I’m hoping that it will be a thriving safe haven for people of color, for black families in particular,” Scott says.

“We both have black husbands. We both have black sons. And I was starting to get overwhelmed and have a sense of anxiety when my husband will leave the house to go to work,” said Walters. “So, it was like, OK, what can we do? And once I saw the post of Toomsboro going viral, about a town being on sale, I was like, ‘Oh, this is perfect.'”

The women responded to a website called Toomsboroforsale.com, which was run by developer Tim Bumgardner.

Turns out, the town of Toomsboro wasn’t actually for sale. But Scott was able to find undeveloped land just outside the town.

“It was just such a beautiful piece of land. It was affordable, and it just made sense that we could create something that would be amazing for our families,” said Scott.

“Watching our people protesting in the streets, while it is important, and I want people to stay out in the streets, bringing attention to the injustices of Black people. We needed to create a space and a place where we could be a village, again, a tribe, again,” Scott said.

