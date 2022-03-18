CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The gas giveaway that snarled Chicago traffic for blocks on Thursday is returning again, and sooner than expected.

Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to give away $1 million worth of free gas on Thursday, March 24th.

Cars lined up for blocks, causing traffic headaches across Chicago this week, when Wilson funded $200,000 worth of free gas.

Next week, Wilson says he’s expanding the program to 50 gas stations throughout the city and suburbs.

He said Friday he’s not worried about the possibility of traffic problems and is meeting with Chicago Police to come up with a traffic plan.

“People go to football games, traffic there. People go to Chicago Bulls. People go in Grant Park. I’m not that concerned at all and I’ll tell you this much, Chicago Police helped us out yesterday. The Cook County Police did the same thing,” he said.

The former mayoral candidate also plans to announce whether he’ll run again for Mayor of Chicago in the next 30 days.