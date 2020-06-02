1st human trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment begins

(CNN) — The first human trial of an antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 is now underway.

‘Eli Lilly and Company’ announced Monday that patients in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta are now receiving the treatment.

The company’s chief scientific officer says as soon as the pandemic started, his team went to work to create a new medicine against the disease.

The medicine was the result of a blood sample from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Researchers then sorted through millions of this patient’s cells to find hundreds of antibodies.

The trial’s first phase will test whether the therapy is safe and well-tolerated, with results are expected in late June.

If the trial proves to be effective against COVID-19, the treatment could be available by fall.

