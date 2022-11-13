(WTVO) — The owner of the largest winning lottery ticket in U.S. history has yet to come forward.

The Powerball ticket was sold at a convenience store in California. The Jackpot was $2.4 billion in last week’s drawing. While the owner of the store that sold the ticket has already received his $1 million cut, the winner, or winners, have up to a year to claim the prize.

Winners have to make their name public in California, and tell whether they are claiming a lump sum payout or an annuity of 29 annual installments.