2 Chicago officers treated, released after early Monday rollover crash

CHICAGO (AP) – Two Chicago police officers injured in a rollover crash early Monday have been released from a hospital and are recuperating at home, police said.

Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Sally Bown said the officers were treated and released following the 12:20 a.m. crash.

The officers were traveling southbound on Chicago’s south side in a police Ford Explorer SUV when an eastbound vehicle struck their squad car at an intersection, causing it to flip on its side.

Both officers, a man and a woman, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Fire officials initially said the officers were in critical condition, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The 41-year-old man who was driving the car that struck the officers’ SUV stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

