2 Chicago school staffers and children to stay home after possible coronavirus exposure

A health worker wears protective suit at the infectious disease clinic in Zagreb, Croatia, where the first coronavirus case in Croatia is hospitalized, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Croatia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WGN) — Two Arlington Heights District 25 staff members and their children will stay home from school after being in contact with someone whose family member was exposed to the coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to employees and families from Superintendent Lori D. Bein, the staffers and children have learned that a member of their babysitter’s family, who is a hospital employee, was exposed to a patient diagnosed with cornavirus.

The letter said the employees and children work at or attend Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive Mary Stitt.

“None of these people have any symptoms currently. Our employees /students will stay home and self-monitor their symptoms, and they have been in contact with their physicians,” the letter reads.

The superintendent said she’s “been working directly with the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) and the Village of Arlington Heights.”

Bien reminded staff and families to stay home if they are sick, “until at least 24 hours after there is no longer a fever or signs of a fever.”

“Again, I am sharing this information with you to be proactive. I will update staff and families as new information becomes available,” the letter added.

The third person to test positive for the coronavirus in Illinois is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. It is unclear at this time if the situation within District 25 is related to the patient at Northwest Community Hospital.

