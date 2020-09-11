2 former DCFS employees involved with AJ Freund case arrested, charged

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WGN) — Two former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employees who were involved in the AJ Freund case have been arrested.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Polovin and McHenry County board member Carlos Acosta were both in custody as of Thursday evening.

Polovin and Acosta are charged with two felony counts each of endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.

Both men have since made bond.

AJ died in April of 2019 after being tortured and beaten by his parents, who then buried his body and told police he was missing.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in the murder of her son. The judge said she will have to serve 100% of her sentence. Afterward, she will need to serve an additional three years of mandatory supervised released.

