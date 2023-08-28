POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Two people were killed and four injured Monday after a police helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Footage shot by Anderson Takao shows a plume of smoke coming from the helicopter as it spirals down from the sky.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said BSO Captain Terryson Jackson was among the dead, along with a civilian who was in the apartment building.

Two people traveling in the helicopter survived and are in “fair condition,” along with the other two people who were hospitalized.

The crash happened around 8:46 a.m near the Pompano Beach Airpark.