HENDERSONVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and two injured after a suspect opened fire at a Christian men’s homeless shelter on Thursday.

According to Fox News, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Harbor House Christian Center, at 804 Clay Street.

The suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, was located a short time later in a vehicle near a boat ramp, police said.

Police Chief Sean McKinney said Gibbs was a resident or spent time at the shelter. He did not say if the victims were residents.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.